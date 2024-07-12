Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    12 July 2024 5:42 PM GMT
    Updated On
    12 July 2024 5:42 PM GMT

    നീ​റ്റ് ചോ​ർ​ച്ച: 13 പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ സി.​ബി.​ഐ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ൽ

    നീ​റ്റ് ചോ​ർ​ച്ച: 13 പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ സി.​ബി.​ഐ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ൽ
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: നീ​റ്റ്-​യു.​ജി ചോ​ദ്യ​പേ​പ്പ​ർ ചോ​ർ​ച്ച​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ബി​ഹാ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത 13 പേ​രെ പ​ട്ന ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി സി.​ബി.​ഐ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ൽ വി​ട്ടു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ മു​ഖ്യ സൂ​ത്ര​ധാ​ര​ൻ റോ​ക്കി എ​ന്ന രാ​ഷേ​ക് ര​ഞ്ജ​നൊ​പ്പ​മി​രു​ത്തി ഇ​വ​രെ ചോ​ദ്യം​ചെ​യ്യും. ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന 13 പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ൽ വേ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന സി.​ബി.​ഐ​യു​ടെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക മ​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​റ്റ് കോ​ട​തി ജൂ​ലൈ ര​ണ്ടി​ന് ത​ള്ളി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:NEET row
    News Summary - NEET Paper Leak: 13 arrested by CBI
