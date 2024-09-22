Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 5:09 PM GMT
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 5:09 PM GMT

    ഛത്തി​സ്ഗ​ഢി​ൽ നാ​ല് ന​ക്സ​ലു​ക​ൾ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി

    Chhattisgarh
    ദ​ണ്ഡെ​വാ​ഡ: ഛത്തി​സ്ഗ​ഢി​ലെ ദ​ണ്ഡെ​വാ​ഡ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നാ​ല് ന​ക്സ​ലു​ക​ൾ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളെ കൂ​ടാ​തെ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രും വ​നി​ത​ക​ളാ​ണ്. നാ​ലു​പേ​രു​ടെ​യും​കൂ​ടി ത​ല​ക്ക് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ 20 ല​ക്ഷം ഇ​നാം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​തോ​ടെ, ന​ക്സ​ലു​ക​ളെ സ​മാ​ധാ​ന പാ​ത​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രാ​ൻ 2020 ജൂ​ണി​ൽ ‘വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ക’ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ ആ​​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​തി​നു ശേ​ഷം 872 ന​ക്സ​ലു​ക​ൾ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    Chhattisgarh naxals
    News Summary - Four naxals surrendered in Chhattisgarh
