Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2024 2:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2024 2:13 AM GMT

    നവീൻ പട്നായിക് രണ്ട് മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിൽ മത്സരിക്കും

    ഭു​വ​നേ​ശ്വ​ർ: ബി.​ജെ.​ഡി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നും ഒ​ഡി​ഷ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ ന​വീ​ൻ പ​ട്നാ​യി​ക് നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് സീ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കും. ബോ​ളം​ഗീ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ കാ​ന്ത​ബ​ഞ്ജി, സ്ഥി​ര​മാ​യി മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഹി​ഞ്ജി​ലി എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ജ​ന​വി​ധി തേ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. 2019ലെ ​നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ലും ന​വീ​ൻ പ​ട്നാ​യി​ക് ര​ണ്ട് മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ച്ച് വി​ജ​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ഹി​ഞ്ജി​ലി, ബി​ജേ​പു​ർ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പി​ന്നീ​ട് ബി​ജേ​പു​ർ കൈ​യൊ​ഴി​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Naveen PatnaikIndian PoliticsIndia NewsLok Sabha Elections 2024
    News Summary - Naveen Patnaik will contest from two constituencies
