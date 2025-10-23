വഖഫ് നിയമ ഭേദഗതി: പ്രതിഷേധം നവംബർ 16ന്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 Oct 2025 12:06 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Oct 2025 12:06 AM IST
വഖഫ് നിയമ ഭേദഗതി: പ്രതിഷേധം നവംബർ 16ന്text_fields
News Summary - muslim personal law board calls for protest
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: വഖഫ് നിയമ ഭേദഗതിക്കെതിരെ ഡൽഹി രാംലീല മൈതാനിയിൽ നവംബർ 16ന് പ്രതിഷേധ റാലി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കാനൊരുങ്ങി അഖിലേന്ത്യ മുസ്ലിം വ്യക്തി നിയമ ബോർഡ്. മത- രാഷ്ട്രീയ നേതാക്കളും പാർലമെന്റ് അംഗങ്ങളും ഉൾപ്പെടെ പങ്കെടുക്കും. നിയമത്തിനെതിരായ കാമ്പയിന്റെ രണ്ടാംഘട്ടമായാണ് പ്രതിഷേധം. യു.പിയിലും ഹരിയാനയിലും വഖഫ് ഭൂമി കൈയേറാൻ ശ്രമമുണ്ട്. വഖഫ് നിയമ ഭേദഗതിയെക്കുറിച്ച് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച പ്രാർഥനകളിൽ ബോധവത്കരിക്കണമെന്നും ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
