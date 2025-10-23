Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightവഖഫ് നിയമ ഭേദഗതി:...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Oct 2025 12:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2025 12:06 AM IST

    വഖഫ് നിയമ ഭേദഗതി: പ്രതിഷേധം നവംബർ 16ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    muslim personal law board
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: വ​ഖ​ഫ് നി​യ​മ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ഡ​ൽ​ഹി രാം​ലീ​ല മൈ​താ​നി​യി​ൽ ന​വം​ബ​ർ 16ന് ​ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ റാ​ലി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നൊ​രു​ങ്ങി അ​ഖി​ലേ​ന്ത്യ മു​സ്‌​ലിം വ്യ​ക്തി നി​യ​മ ബോ​ർ​ഡ്. മ​ത- രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ടാം​ഘ​ട്ട​മാ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം. യു.പിയിലും ഹ​രി​യാ​ന​യി​ലും വ​ഖ​ഫ് ഭൂ​മി കൈ​യേ​റാൻ ശ്ര​മ​മുണ്ട്. വ​ഖ​ഫ് നി​യ​മ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​ക​ളി​ൽ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - muslim personal law board calls for protest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X