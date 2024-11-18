Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    18 Nov 2024 5:07 PM GMT
    18 Nov 2024 5:07 PM GMT

    ആർ.എസ്​.എസിനെ അപകീർത്തിപ്പെടുത്തിയെന്ന കേസിൽ ജാവേദ്​ അഖ്​തറിനെ വെറുതെവിട്ടു

    മും​ബൈ: താ​ലി​ബാ​നോ​ട്​ ഉ​പ​മി​ച്ച്​ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സി​നെ അ​പ​കീ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യെ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ ബോ​ളി​വു​ഡ്​ ഗാ​ന​ര​ച​യി​താ​വ്​ ജാ​വേ​ദ്​ അ​ഖ്​​ത​റി​നെ കോ​ട​തി വെ​റു​തെ​വി​ട്ടു. പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യ അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ൻ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്​ ദൂ​ബെ കേ​സ്​ പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ധ്യ​സ്ഥ ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ പ്ര​ശ്​​നം പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ചെ​ന്നും കേ​സ്​ പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ ദൂ​ബെ ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഹ​ര​ജി മു​ളു​ണ്ടി​ലെ ഫ​സ്റ്റ്​​ക്ലാ​സ്​ മ​ജി​സ്​​ട്രേ​റ്റ്​ എ​സ്.​ഡി ച​ക്ക​ർ അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    Javed Akhtar
