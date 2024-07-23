Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 23 July 2024 6:09 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 July 2024 6:09 PM GMT

    എം.എം. കലബുറഗി വധക്കേസ്: പ്രതികൾക്ക് ജാമ്യം അനുവദിച്ച് കർണാടക ഹൈകോടതി

    എം.എം. കലബുറഗി വധക്കേസ്: പ്രതികൾക്ക് ജാമ്യം അനുവദിച്ച് കർണാടക ഹൈകോടതി
    ബംഗളൂരു: പ്രമുഖ സാഹിത്യകാരൻ പ്രഫ. എം.എം. കലബുറഗിയെ വെടിവെച്ചുകൊന്ന കേസിലെ പ്രതികൾക്ക് കർണാടക ഹൈകോടതി ജാമ്യം അനുവദിച്ചു. വസുദേവ് ഭഗ്‍വാൻ സൂര്യവൻഷി, അമിത് ബഡ്ഡി എന്നിവർക്കാണ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് ഉമയുടെ ബെഞ്ച് ജാമ്യം അനുവദിച്ചത്.

    2015 ആഗസ്റ്റ് 30നാണ് ധാർവാഡിലെ വസതിയിൽ കയറി ആക്രമികൾ കലബുറഗിക്ക് നേരെ നിറയൊഴിച്ചത്

