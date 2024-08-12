Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 6:34 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 6:34 PM GMT

    കോ​ച്ചി​ൽ ‘പു​ക’: ട്രെ​യി​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ചാ​ടി​യ 12 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    Suburban Railway,
    ല​ഖ്നോ: ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ ബി​ൽ​പൂ​രി​ന് സ​മീ​പം പ​തു​ക്കെ നീ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ട്രെ​യി​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സം​ശ​യി​ച്ച് ചാ​ടി​യ 12 യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി​ൽ ചി​ല​ർ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കോ​ച്ചി​ൽ പു​ക നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ​താ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത സം​ശ​യം ജ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യി ട്രെ​യി​ൻ നി​ർ​ത്താ​ൻ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ച​ങ്ങ​ല വ​ലി​ച്ച​തും പ​രി​ഭ്രാ​ന്തി​ക്കി​ട​യാ​ക്കി. ഹൗ​റ -അ​മൃ​ത്സ​ർ മെ​യി​ലി​ന്റെ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ കോ​ച്ചി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:trainFire Extinguisher
