Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഗുജറാത്തിൽ ഭൂചലനം:...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Sept 2025 10:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Sept 2025 10:37 PM IST

    ഗുജറാത്തിൽ ഭൂചലനം: ആളപായമില്ല

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Earthquake
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    അ​ഹ്മ​ദാ​ബാ​ദ്: ഗു​ജ​റാ​ത്തി​ലെ ക​ച്ച് ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ 3.1 തീ​വ്ര​ത രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​ന​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​താ​യി ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് സീ​സ്മോ​ള​ജി​ക്ക​ൽ റി​സ​ർ​ച്ച് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച 2.6 തീ​വ്ര​ത രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ഭൂ​ച​ല​ന​ത്തി​ന് പി​ന്നാ​ലെ​യാ​ണി​ത്. ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും മ​റ്റ് നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന ഭൂ​ച​ല​ന സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് ക​ച്ച് സ്ഥി​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്. 2001ൽ ​ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഭൂ​ക​മ്പ​ത്തി​ൽ 13,800 പേ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് ജീ​വ​ൻ ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:earthquakeGujarat
    News Summary - Mild earthquake jolt Gujarat’s Kutch district
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X