ഗുജറാത്തിൽ ഭൂചലനം: ആളപായമില്ല

Posted Ondate_range 21 Sept 2025 10:37 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Sept 2025 10:37 PM IST
അഹ്മദാബാദ്: ഗുജറാത്തിലെ കച്ച് ജില്ലയിൽ 3.1 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനമുണ്ടായതായി ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് ഓഫ് സീസ്മോളജിക്കൽ റിസർച്ച് അറിയിച്ചു. ഞായറാഴ്ച പുലർച്ച 2.6 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനത്തിന് പിന്നാലെയാണിത്. ആളപായമില്ലെന്നും മറ്റ് നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങൾ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ലെന്നും അധികൃതർ പറഞ്ഞു. ഉയർന്ന ഭൂചലന സാധ്യതയുള്ള മേഖലയിലാണ് കച്ച് സ്ഥിതി ചെയ്യുന്നത്. 2001ൽ ജില്ലയിലുണ്ടായ ഭൂകമ്പത്തിൽ 13,800 പേർക്കാണ് ജീവൻ നഷ്ടമായത്.
