Madhyamam
    23 April 2024 9:59 AM GMT
    23 April 2024 9:59 AM GMT

    കിർ​ഗിസ്ഥാനിൽ തണുത്തുറഞ്ഞ വെള്ളച്ചാട്ടത്തിൽ അകപ്പെട്ട ആന്ധ്ര സ്വദേശിയായ വിദ്യാർത്ഥി മരിച്ചു

    ബിഷ്കെക്/ന്യൂഡൽഹി: കിർ​ഗിസ്ഥാനിലെ തണുത്തുറഞ്ഞ വെള്ളച്ചാട്ടത്തിൽ അകപ്പെട്ട ആന്ധ്രപ്രദേശ് സ്വദേശിയായ വിദ്യാർത്ഥി മരിച്ചു. അനകപ്പള്ളി സ്വദേശി ദാസരി ചന്തു (21) ആണ് മരണപ്പെട്ടത്.കിർ​ഗിസ്ഥാനിൽ രണ്ടാം വർഷ എം.ബി.ബി.എസ് വിദ്യാർത്ഥിയായിരുന്നു.

    ആന്ധ്ര സ്വദേശികളായ മറ്റ് നാല് വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്കൊപ്പം ഞായറാഴ്ചയായിരുന്നു ചന്തു വെള്ളച്ചാട്ടം സന്ദർശിക്കാനെത്തിയത്. പിന്നാലെ മഞ്ഞുപാളിയിൽ അകപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.

    മകൻ്റെ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള സഹായത്തിനായി ചന്തുവിൻ്റെ കുടുംബം കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി ജി കിഷൻ റെഡ്ഡിയെ സമീപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. നടപടികൾ പുരോ​ഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.

    TAGS:Andhra PradeshKyrgyzstanStudent dies
    News Summary - Medical student from Andhra dies in frozen Kyrgyzstan waterfall
