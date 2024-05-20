Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഡൽഹിയിലെ കരോൾ ബാഗ്...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 20 May 2024 2:57 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 May 2024 2:57 PM GMT

    ഡൽഹിയിലെ കരോൾ ബാഗ് മാർക്കറ്റിലെ വസ്ത്ര വ്യാപാരശാലയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Massive Fire At Clothing Showroom In Delhi
    cancel

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: കരോള്‍ബാഗിൽ വസ്ത്ര വ്യാപാരശാലയിൽ വൻ തീപിടുത്തം. കരോൾബാഗിലെ മെട്രോ സ്റ്റേഷന് സമീപമുള്ള തുണി വ്യാപാര കേന്ദ്രത്തിലാണ് തീ പിടുത്തം ഉണ്ടായത്. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരമാണ് തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്.

    തീപിടിത്തത്തിൻ്റെ കാരണം ഇതുവരെ കണ്ടെത്താനായിട്ടില്ല. ഫയർഫോഴ്സിന്‍റെ എട്ട് സംഘങ്ങള്‍ ചേർന്ന് തീ അണക്കാൻ ശ്രമം നടത്തുന്നുണ്ട്.


    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Fire BreakKarol Bagh Market
    News Summary - Massive Fire At Clothing Showroom In Delhi's Popular Karol Bagh Market
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X