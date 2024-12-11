Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 5:04 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 5:04 PM GMT

    ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രവർത്തകനെ മാവോവാദികൾ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി

    Maoists
    ബി​ജാ​പൂ​ർ: ഛത്തി​സ്ഗ​ഢി​ലെ ബി​ജാ​പൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നെ മാ​വോ​വാ​ദി​ക​ൾ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ഫാ​ർ​സെ​ഗ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ സോ​മ​ൻ​പ​ള്ളി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ കു​ടി​യം മാ​ഡോ​യാ​ണ് (35)കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    മാ​വോ​വാ​ദി​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്​ വി​വ​രം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​കം.

    MaoistCrime newsBJP
    News Summary - Maoists kill BJP leader in Bijapur accusing him of being police informer
