Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2024 3:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2024 3:51 AM GMT

    ജൂലൈ 22 മുതൽ മംഗളൂരു-അബൂദബി പ്രതിദിന എയർ ഇന്ത്യ വിമാന സർവിസ്

    മംഗളൂരു: മംഗളൂരു അദാനി രാജ്യാന്തര വിമാനത്താവളത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് എയർ ഇന്ത്യ അബൂദബിയിലേക്ക് അടുത്ത മാസം 22 മുതല്‍ പ്രതിദിന വിമാന സർവിസ് നടത്തും. ചൊവ്വ, വ്യാഴം, ശനി, ഞായർ ദിവസങ്ങളില്‍ നിലവിൽ സർവിസ് ഉണ്ട്. ബംഗളൂരുവിലേക്കുള്ള പ്രതിദിന വിമാനങ്ങളുടെ എണ്ണം എട്ടാവും.

    നിലവിൽ നാല് ഇൻഡിഗോ, ഒരു എയർ ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് എന്നിവ ബംഗളൂരു-മംഗളൂരു സെക്ടറില്‍ പ്രതിദിനം അഞ്ച് സർവിസുകൾ നടത്തുന്നുണ്ട്. ജൂലൈ എട്ട് മുതല്‍, ഈ സെക്ടറിലെ പ്രതിദിന ഫ്ലൈറ്റുകള്‍ ആറ് ആയി ഉയരും.

    TAGS:Air India expressAir India
    News Summary - Mangaluru-Abu Dhabi daily Air India flight from July 22
