Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഒമ്പത് വയസുകാരിയെ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 22 July 2024 5:16 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 July 2024 5:16 PM GMT

    ഒമ്പത് വയസുകാരിയെ ബലാത്സം​ഗം ചെയ്ത യുവാവിന് 25 വർഷം തടവ് വിധിച്ച് കോടതി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    New Criminal Laws
    cancel

    ലഖ്നോ: ഒമ്പത് വയസുകാരിയെ ബലാത്സം​ഗം ചെയ്ത സംഭവത്തിൽ യുവാവിന് 25 വർഷം തടവ് വിധിച്ച് കോടതി. മൂന്ന് വർഷം മുമ്പ് നടന്ന കേസിലാണ് വിധി. അഡീഷണൽ സെഷൻസ് ജഡ്ജി പ്രതാംകണ്ഡിൻ്റേതാണ് വിധി. 36,000 രൂപ പിഴയും ചുമത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    2021 മെയ് 31നായിരുന്നു കേസിനാസ്പദമായ സംഭവം. പെൺകുട്ടി നൽകിയ പരാതിയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തത്. തുടർന്ന് നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ ഷാനി രാജ്ഭർ ആണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Minor AttackedCrime
    News Summary - Man gets 25 years imprisonment for raping minor girl
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick