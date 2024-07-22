Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
22 July 2024
22 July 2024
ഒമ്പത് വയസുകാരിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്ത യുവാവിന് 25 വർഷം തടവ് വിധിച്ച് കോടതിtext_fields
News Summary - Man gets 25 years imprisonment for raping minor girl
ലഖ്നോ: ഒമ്പത് വയസുകാരിയെ ബലാത്സംഗം ചെയ്ത സംഭവത്തിൽ യുവാവിന് 25 വർഷം തടവ് വിധിച്ച് കോടതി. മൂന്ന് വർഷം മുമ്പ് നടന്ന കേസിലാണ് വിധി. അഡീഷണൽ സെഷൻസ് ജഡ്ജി പ്രതാംകണ്ഡിൻ്റേതാണ് വിധി. 36,000 രൂപ പിഴയും ചുമത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
2021 മെയ് 31നായിരുന്നു കേസിനാസ്പദമായ സംഭവം. പെൺകുട്ടി നൽകിയ പരാതിയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തത്. തുടർന്ന് നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ ഷാനി രാജ്ഭർ ആണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.
