Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightലോറിയും ബൈക്കും...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2025 9:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2025 9:59 PM IST

    ലോറിയും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു; മടിക്കേരിയിൽ യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ലോറിയും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു; മടിക്കേരിയിൽ യുവാവിന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
    cancel

    മംഗളൂരു: കുടക് മടിക്കേരിക്ക് സമീപം കടകേരി ഹൈവേയിൽ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ലോറിയുടെ ചക്രങ്ങൾക്കടിയിൽപ്പെട്ട് ബൈക്ക് യാത്രികന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. നാപോക്ലുവിനടുത്തുള്ള കക്കാബെ സ്വദേശി കെ.ശരതാണ് (28) മരിച്ചത്. മടിക്കേരി-മംഗളൂരു ഹൈവേയിൽ ബൈക്കിൽ സഞ്ചരിക്കുകയായിരുന്ന ശരത് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു. തലയിലൂടെ ലോറി കയറിയിറങ്ങിയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. മടിക്കേരി റൂറൽ പൊലീസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:road accident
    News Summary - Man died after bike collided with lorry
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X