Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    22 Dec 2024 7:48 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Dec 2024 7:48 PM IST

    പള്ളിക്കരണൈയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി സോഫ്റ്റ്‌വെയർ എൻജിനീയറും സുഹൃത്തും മരിച്ചു

    പള്ളിക്കരണൈയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി സോഫ്റ്റ്‌വെയർ എൻജിനീയറും സുഹൃത്തും മരിച്ചു
    ചെന്നൈ: തമിഴ്‌നാട്ടിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി സോഫ്റ്റ്‌വെയർ എൻജിനീയറും സുഹൃത്തും മരിച്ചു. ചെങ്കൽപ്പേട്ടിനു സമീപം പള്ളിക്കരണൈയിലാണ് അപകടം.

    ചെന്നൈയിൽ താമസമാക്കിയ പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി വിഷ്ണു (24), പമ്മല സ്വദേശി ഗോകുൽ (24) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    വാരാന്ത്യ ആഘോഷം കഴിഞ്ഞു മടങ്ങുമ്പോൾ ബൈക്ക് ബാരിക്കേഡിൽ ഇടിച്ചാണ് അപകടം ഉണ്ടായത്. രണ്ടുപേരും തൽക്ഷണം മരിച്ചു. മദ്യപിച്ച് അമിതവേഗത്തിൽ ഇരുചക്ര വാഹനം ഓടിച്ചതാണ് അപകട കാരണം എന്നാണ് പൊലീസ് നിഗമനം.

    Accident Death
