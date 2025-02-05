Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2025 12:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2025 12:16 PM IST

    കർണാടകയിൽ മലയാളി നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിനി ഹോസ്റ്റൽമുറിയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    കർണാടകയിൽ മലയാളി നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിനി ഹോസ്റ്റൽമുറിയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ
    ബംഗളൂരു: മലയാളി നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ കർണാടകയിൽ ഹോസ്റ്റൽമുറിയിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. കർണാടക രാമനഗരയിലെ ദയാനന്ദ സാഗർ കോളജിൽ ഒന്നാം വർഷ ബി.എസ്.സി നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥിയായ അനാമിക (19) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശിയാണ്.

    ഹോസ്റ്റൽ മുറിയിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിലായിരുന്നു. കോളജ് അധികൃതരുടെ മാനസിക പീഡനമാണ് ആത്മഹത്യയിലേക്ക് നയിച്ചതെന്ന് അനാമികയുടെ സഹപാഠികൾ പറയുന്നു.

    TAGS:KarnatakaCollege hostelDeath newsMalayali Nursing Student
    News Summary - Malayali nursing student found dead in hostel room in Karnataka
