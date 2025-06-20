മുംബൈക്കടുത്ത് വാഹനാപകടം: മലയാളി ദമ്പതികൾ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Jun 2025 10:37 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Jun 2025 10:37 PM IST
മുംബൈക്കടുത്ത് വാഹനാപകടം: മലയാളി ദമ്പതികൾ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Malayali couple dies in road accident near Mumbai
മുംബൈ: നഗരത്തിനടുത്ത് നെരാളിൽ മലയാളി ദമ്പതികൾ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. ചെങ്ങന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി വിനോദ് പിള്ളയും (65), ഭാര്യ സുഷമയുമാണ് മരിച്ചത്. എട്ടു വർഷമായി നെരാളിൽ താമസിച്ചുവരികയായിരുന്നു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11.30ഓടെയാണ് താനെ- റായ്ഗഡ് ജില്ലകളുടെ അതിർത്തി പ്രദേശമായ നെരാളിൽ അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. ഇരുവരും സഞ്ചരിച്ച സ്കൂട്ടർ എതിരെവന്ന കാറുമായി ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മകൻ: അനിരുധ്.
