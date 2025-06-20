Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightമുംബൈക്കടുത്ത്...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 10:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 10:37 PM IST

    മുംബൈക്കടുത്ത് വാഹനാപകടം: മലയാളി ദമ്പതികൾ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മുംബൈക്കടുത്ത് വാഹനാപകടം: മലയാളി ദമ്പതികൾ മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    മും​ബൈ: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് നെ​രാ​ളി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ചെ​ങ്ങ​ന്നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി വി​നോ​ദ് പി​ള്ളയും (65), ഭാ​ര്യ സു​ഷ​മ​യു​മാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. എ​ട്ടു വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി നെ​രാ​ളി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ച്ചു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11.30ഓ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് താ​നെ- റാ​യ്ഗ​ഡ് ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​മാ​യ നെ​രാ​ളി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​രു​വ​രും സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച സ്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ എ​തി​രെ​വ​ന്ന കാ​റു​മാ​യി ഇ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ക​ൻ: അ​നി​രു​ധ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident DeathCar AccidentIndia NewsLatest News
    News Summary - Malayali couple dies in road accident near Mumbai
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X