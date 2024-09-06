Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 5:15 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 5:15 PM GMT

    മഹേഷ് കുമാർ ഗൗഡ് തെലങ്കാന കോൺഗ്രസ് അധ്യക്ഷൻ

    മഹേഷ് കുമാർ ഗൗഡ് തെലങ്കാന കോൺഗ്രസ് അധ്യക്ഷൻ
    ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ്: പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക ജാ​തി​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ മ​ഹേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ ഗൗ​ഡ് തെ​ല​ങ്കാ​ന കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ൻ. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി എ. ​രേ​വ​ന്ത് റെ​ഡ്ഡി​യു​ടെ പി​ൻ​ഗാ​മി​യാ​യാ​ണ് നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പ​ദ​വി അ​ല​ങ്ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന എം.​എ​ൽ.​സി കൂ​ടി​യാ​യ ഗൗ​ഡി​നെ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ചു​മ​ത​ല​യു​ള്ള ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി കെ.​സി. വേ​ണു​ഗോ​പാ​ൽ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Telangana
    News Summary - Mahesh Goud is the new president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee
