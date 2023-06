മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിൽ പരസ്യമായി എൻജിനീയറുടെ മുഖത്തടിച്ച് എം.എൽ.എ

Maharashtra CM @mieknathshinde party MLA @MLAgeetajain Loses her Cool.Slaps official... @NCPspeaks Leader @surajvchavan demands action against the MLA..., MLA claimed that the person was smiling when she was speaking (one can hear her claim in the video)@Dev_Fadnavis @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/UwlS5Xrh6L