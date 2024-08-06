Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    date_range 6 Aug 2024 4:18 PM GMT
    date_range 6 Aug 2024 4:18 PM GMT

    എ​ൽ.​കെ. അദ്വാനി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ

    എ​ൽ.​കെ. അദ്വാനി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​വും മു​ൻ ഉ​പ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ എ​ൽ.​കെ. അ​ദ്വാ​നി​യെ (96) ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലെ അ​പ്പോ​ളോ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല തൃ​പ്തി​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ജൂ​ലൈ ആ​ദ്യ​വാ​ര​വും അ​ദ്വാ​നി​യെ ഇ​തേ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ര​ണ്ടു​ദി​വ​സ​ത്തി​ന്​ ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് ഡി​സ്ചാ​ർ​ജ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    TAGS:LK Advani
