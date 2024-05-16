Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 May 2024 5:24 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 16 May 2024 5:29 PM GMT
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: സുപ്രീംകോടതി ബാർ അസോസിയേഷൻ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ മുതിർന്ന അഭിഭാഷകനും രാജ്യസഭാ എം.പിയുമായ കപിൽ സിബലിന് വിജയം. 1066 വോട്ട് നേടിയാണ് കപിൽ സിബൽ വിജയിച്ചത്. സംഘ്പരിവാർ സംഘടനകൾ പിന്തുണച്ച പ്രദീപ് റായിക്ക് 689 വോട്ടാണ് നേടാനായത്. നിലവിലെ പ്രസിഡന്റ് അദീഷ് സി. അഗർവാല 296 വോട്ട് നേടി.
50 വർഷത്തോളമായി അഭിഭാഷകനായി പ്രാക്ടീസ് ചെയ്യുന്ന കപിൽ സിബൽ നാലാം തവണയാണ് സുപ്രീംകോടതി ബാർ അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രസിഡന്റാകുന്നത്. 2001-2002, 1995-96, 1997-98 വർഷങ്ങളിലാണ് മുമ്പ് സിബൽ ബാർ അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രസിഡന്റായത്.
