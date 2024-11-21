സഞ്ജയ് മൂർത്തി സി.എ.ജിയായി ചുമതലയേറ്റു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Nov 2024 5:14 PM GMT
21 Nov 2024 5:14 PM GMT
സഞ്ജയ് മൂർത്തി സി.എ.ജിയായി ചുമതലയേറ്റുtext_fields
News Summary - K Sanjay Murthy assumes charge as new Comptroller and Auditor General of India
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ പുതിയ കംപ്ട്രോളർ ആൻഡ് ഓഡിറ്റർ ജനറലായി (സി.എ.ജി) കെ.സഞ്ജയ് മൂർത്തി ചുമതലയേറ്റു. മുൻ ഉന്നത വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സെക്രട്ടറിയാണ്. രാഷ്ട്രപതി ദ്രൗപദി മുർമു മുമ്പാകെ സത്യവാചകം ചൊല്ലിയാണ് അധികാരമേറ്റത്. ഗിരീഷ് ചന്ദ്ര മുർമുവിന്റെ ഈ പദവിയിലെ സേവന കാലം ബുധനാഴ്ച അവസാനിച്ചിരുന്നു. തിങ്കളാഴ്ചയാണ് കേന്ദ്രം സഞ്ജയ് മൂർത്തിയുടെ പേര് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. 89 ബാച്ച് ഹിമാചൽ കേഡർ ഐ.എ.എസുകാരനാണ് മൂർത്തി.
