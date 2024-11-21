Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 5:14 PM GMT
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 5:14 PM GMT

    സഞ്ജയ് മൂർത്തി സി.എ.ജിയായി ചുമതലയേറ്റു

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ കം​പ്ട്രോ​ള​ർ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ലാ​യി (സി.​എ.​ജി) കെ.​സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് മൂ​ർ​ത്തി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു. മു​ൻ ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​ണ്. രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പ​തി ദ്രൗ​പ​ദി മു​ർ​മു മു​മ്പാ​കെ സ​ത്യ​വാ​ച​കം ചൊ​ല്ലി​യാ​ണ് അ​ധി​കാ​ര​മേ​റ്റ​ത്. ഗി​രീ​ഷ് ച​ന്ദ്ര മു​ർ​മു​വി​ന്റെ ഈ ​പ​ദ​വി​യി​ലെ സേ​വ​ന കാ​ലം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​സാ​നി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് കേ​ന്ദ്രം സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് മൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യു​ടെ പേ​ര് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. 89 ബാ​ച്ച് ഹി​മാ​ച​ൽ കേ​ഡ​ർ ഐ.​എ.​എ​സു​കാ​ര​നാ​ണ് മൂ​ർ​ത്തി.

    TAGS:India News
    News Summary - K Sanjay Murthy assumes charge as new Comptroller and Auditor General of India
