Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightകുഞ്ഞിനെ പരിപാലിക്കാൻ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2025 11:25 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2025 11:25 PM IST

    കുഞ്ഞിനെ പരിപാലിക്കാൻ അവധി നിഷേധിച്ചു; സുപ്രീം കോടതിയെ സമീപിച്ച് ജഡ്ജി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കുഞ്ഞിനെ പരിപാലിക്കാൻ അവധി നിഷേധിച്ചു; സുപ്രീം കോടതിയെ സമീപിച്ച് ജഡ്ജി
    cancel

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: കു​ഞ്ഞി​നെ പ​രി​പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​ധി നി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഝാ​ർ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ് അ​ഡീ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ജി​ല്ല ജ​ഡ്ജി സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യെ സ​മീ​പി​ച്ചു. കേ​സി​ൽ ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ബി.​ആ​ർ. ഗ​വാ​യ്, ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് അ​ഗ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ ജോ​ർ​ജ് മ​സി​ഹ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ബെ​ഞ്ച് മേ​യ് 29ന് ​വാ​ദം കേ​ൾ​ക്കും.

    ത​നി​ച്ച് താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന യു​വ​തി​ക്ക് സ്ഥ​ലം മാ​റ്റം ല​ഭി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി​ക്ക് അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്നും കാ​ര​ണ​മ​റി​യി​ക്കാ​തെ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ഇ​ത് നി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ചെ​ന്നും ഹ​ര​ജി​ക്കാ​രി​യു​ടെ അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ൻ കോ​ട​തി​യെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:women judgeleave cancelsingle mothersSupreme Court
    News Summary - Judge approaches Supreme Court after being denied leave to care for child
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X