പഹൽഗാം ഭീകരാക്രമണം: രണ്ട് ഭീകരരുടെ രേഖാചിത്രം കൂടി പുറത്ത്; ഭീകരരിൽ രണ്ടു പേർ പാകിസ്താനികൾ, നാലു പേരെ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞു

J&K Police has released sketches with names of attackers involved in the terrorist attack on civilians in Baisaran, Pahalgam.

1. Hashim Musa alias Sulaiman

2. Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai

3. ⁠Adil Hussain Thokar (Local)

Announced reward of Rs 20 lakh.