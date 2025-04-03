ഗുജറാത്തിൽ യുദ്ധ വിമാനം തകർന്ന് പൈലറ്റ് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 April 2025 12:19 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 April 2025 12:19 AM IST
ഗുജറാത്തിൽ യുദ്ധ വിമാനം തകർന്ന് പൈലറ്റ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Gujarat, 1 Pilot Ejects, Search On For Another
ഗാന്ധിനഗർ: പരിശീലന പറക്കലിനിടെ വ്യോമസേനാ വിമാനം തകർന്നു വീണ് പൈലറ്റ് മരിച്ചു. ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ജാംനഗറിൽ നിന്ന് 12 കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെയുള്ള ഗ്രാമത്തിലാണ് അപകടം.
സഹ പൈലറ്റിന് ഗുരുതര പരുക്കേറ്റു. താഴെ വീണ വിമാനം പൂർണമായി കത്തിയമർന്നു. അപകടകാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ലെന്നും താഴെ വീണതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് തീപിടിച്ചതെന്നും ജില്ലാ പൊലീസ് മേധാവി പ്രേംസുഖ് ദേലു പറഞ്ഞു. സംഭവത്തിൽ വ്യോമസേനയും പൊലീസും അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
