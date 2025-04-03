Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഗുജറാത്തിൽ യുദ്ധ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 3 April 2025 12:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 April 2025 12:19 AM IST

    ഗുജറാത്തിൽ യുദ്ധ വിമാനം തകർന്ന് പൈലറ്റ് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഗുജറാത്തിൽ യുദ്ധ വിമാനം തകർന്ന് പൈലറ്റ് മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    ഗാന്ധിനഗർ: പരിശീലന പറക്കലിനിടെ വ്യോമസേനാ വിമാനം തകർന്നു വീണ് പൈലറ്റ് മരിച്ചു. ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ജാംനഗറിൽ നിന്ന് 12 കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെയുള്ള ഗ്രാമത്തിലാണ് അപകടം.

    സഹ പൈലറ്റിന് ഗുരുതര പരുക്കേറ്റു. താഴെ വീണ വിമാനം പൂർണമായി കത്തിയമർന്നു. അപകടകാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ലെന്നും താഴെ വീണതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് തീപിടിച്ചതെന്നും ജില്ലാ പൊലീസ് മേധാവി പ്രേംസുഖ് ദേലു പറഞ്ഞു. സംഭവത്തിൽ വ്യോമസേനയും പൊലീസും അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:fighter jet crashesGujaratJaguar Fighter Jetpilot
    News Summary - Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Gujarat, 1 Pilot Ejects, Search On For Another
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X