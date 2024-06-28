Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    28 Jun 2024 2:12 PM GMT
    28 Jun 2024 2:12 PM GMT

    ഇന്ത്യ ഹിന്ദു രാഷ്ട്രം; ജീവിതരീതി ഹിന്ദുമതത്തിന് സമാനമെന്ന് ജഗദീഷ് ഷെട്ടാർ

    Jagadish Shettar
    ഹുബ്ബള്ളി: ഇന്ത്യ ഒരു ഹിന്ദു രാഷ്ട്രമാണെന്ന് ബി.ജെ.പി എം.പിയും കർണാടക മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുമായ ജഗദീഷ് ഷെട്ടാർ. നമ്മുടെ ജീവിതരീതി ഹിന്ദു മതത്തിനും സംസ്കാരത്തിനും സമാനമാണെന്നും ഷെട്ടാർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    രാഷ്ട്രം മുഴുവൻ ഹിന്ദു സംസ്കാരം സ്വീകരിച്ചു. എന്നാൽ, ഔദ്യോഗികമായി ഭരണഘടനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞിട്ടില്ല. ലോകത്തിലെ ഒരേയൊരു ഹിന്ദു രാഷ്ട്രം ഇന്ത്യയാണെന്നും ജഗദീഷ് ഷെട്ടാർ മാധ്യമങ്ങളോട് പറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Jagadish ShettarHindu RashtraBJP
