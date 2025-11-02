Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 11:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 11:05 AM IST

    മൂന്ന് തവണ ടേക്ക് ഓഫ് പരാജയപ്പെട്ടു; കൊച്ചിയിലേക്കുള്ള ഇൻഡിഗോ വിമാനം വൈകുന്നു

    മൂന്ന് തവണ ടേക്ക് ഓഫ് പരാജയപ്പെട്ടു; കൊച്ചിയിലേക്കുള്ള ഇൻഡിഗോ വിമാനം വൈകുന്നു
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: മൂന്ന് തവണ ടേക്ക് ഓഫ് ചെയ്യാനുള്ള ശ്രമം പരാജയപ്പെട്ട് ഇൻഡിഗോ വിമാനം. ഇതോടെ ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ അഞ്ചിന് പുറപ്പെടേണ്ട വിമാനം വൈകുകയാണ്.

    ഡൽഹി - കൊച്ചി ഇൻഡിഗോ വിമാനമാണ് വൈകുന്നത്. സാങ്കേതിക തകരാർ എന്നാണ് ഇൻഡിഗോ പറയുന്നത്.

    യാത്രക്കാരെ മറ്റൊരു വിമാനത്തിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്നാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ വിവരം.

    TAGS:indigoTake Offflight delay
    News Summary - IndiGo flight to Kochi delayed after three takeoff failures
