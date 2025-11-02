മൂന്ന് തവണ ടേക്ക് ഓഫ് പരാജയപ്പെട്ടു; കൊച്ചിയിലേക്കുള്ള ഇൻഡിഗോ വിമാനം വൈകുന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 Nov 2025 11:05 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Nov 2025 11:05 AM IST
മൂന്ന് തവണ ടേക്ക് ഓഫ് പരാജയപ്പെട്ടു; കൊച്ചിയിലേക്കുള്ള ഇൻഡിഗോ വിമാനം വൈകുന്നുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - IndiGo flight to Kochi delayed after three takeoff failures
Listen to this Article
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: മൂന്ന് തവണ ടേക്ക് ഓഫ് ചെയ്യാനുള്ള ശ്രമം പരാജയപ്പെട്ട് ഇൻഡിഗോ വിമാനം. ഇതോടെ ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ അഞ്ചിന് പുറപ്പെടേണ്ട വിമാനം വൈകുകയാണ്.
ഡൽഹി - കൊച്ചി ഇൻഡിഗോ വിമാനമാണ് വൈകുന്നത്. സാങ്കേതിക തകരാർ എന്നാണ് ഇൻഡിഗോ പറയുന്നത്.
യാത്രക്കാരെ മറ്റൊരു വിമാനത്തിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്നാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ വിവരം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story