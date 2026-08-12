224 യാത്രക്കാരുമായി വിമാനത്തിന്റെ എമർജൻസി ലാൻഡിങ്; ചെന്നൈ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ അടിയന്തിരാവസ്ഥ

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 Aug 2026 10:57 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Aug 2026 10:57 AM IST
224 യാത്രക്കാരുമായി വിമാനത്തിന്റെ എമർജൻസി ലാൻഡിങ്; ചെന്നൈ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ അടിയന്തിരാവസ്ഥtext_fields
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News Summary - 224 യാത്രക്കാരുമായി വിമാനത്തിന്റെ എമർജൻസി ലാൻഡിങ്
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