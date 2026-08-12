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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_right224 യാത്രക്കാരുമായി...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Aug 2026 10:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Aug 2026 10:57 AM IST

    224 യാത്രക്കാരുമായി വിമാനത്തിന്റെ എമർജൻസി ലാൻഡിങ്; ചെന്നൈ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ അടിയന്തിരാവസ്ഥ

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    Flight with 224 passengers makes emergency landing; Emergency situation at Chennai airport
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    TAGS:IndiGoEmergency LandingChennai airport
    News Summary - 224 യാത്രക്കാരുമായി വിമാനത്തിന്റെ എമർജൻസി ലാൻഡിങ്
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