Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 4:21 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 4:21 PM GMT

    വിമാനത്തിന്‍റെ ക്യാബിനിൽ എലി; സർവീസ് റദ്ദാക്കി ഇൻഡിഗോ

    വിമാനത്തിന്‍റെ ക്യാബിനിൽ എലി; സർവീസ് റദ്ദാക്കി ഇൻഡിഗോ
    പനജി: വിമാനത്തിന്‍റെ ക്യാബിനിൽ എലിയെ കണ്ടതിനു പിന്നാലെ ഗോവയിൽനിന്ന് ലഖ്നോയിലേക്കുള്ള സർവീസ് റദ്ദാക്കി ഇൻഡിഗോ. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് 6.25ന് ദബോലിം അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽനിന്ന് പുറപ്പെടേണ്ട 6ഇ 6811 ഫ്ളൈറ്റാണ് റദ്ദാക്കിയത്. എലിയെ കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനു പിന്നാലെ യാത്രക്കാരെയും ലഗേജും പുറത്തിറക്കി. രണ്ട് മണിക്കൂറിനു ശേഷം മറ്റൊരു വിമാനത്തിൽ യാത്രക്കാരെ ലഖ്നോയിലേക്ക് അയച്ചു.

    TAGS:IndiGo
