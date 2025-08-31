Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 11:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 11:01 PM IST

    യു.എസിലേക്കുള്ള തപാൽ സേവനങ്ങൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ത​പാ​ൽ വ​കു​പ്പ് നിർത്തി

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: യു.​എ​സി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള എ​ല്ലാ ത​പാ​ൽ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ത​പാ​ൽ വ​കു​പ്പ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. യു.​എ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് വ​കു​പ്പ് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച പു​തി​യ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ വ്യ​ക്ത​ത​ക്കു​റ​വാ​ണ് തീ​രു​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് പി​ന്നി​ൽ. യു.​എ​സി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ക​ത്തു​ക​ൾ, രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ, 100 യു.​എ​സ് ഡോ​ള​ർ വ​രെ മൂ​ല്യ​മു​ള്ള സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ എ​ല്ലാ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ത​പാ​ൽ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ബു​ക്കി​ങ്ങാ​ണ് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:india postservicePostal Departmentamerica
