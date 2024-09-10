Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 4:48 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 4:48 PM GMT

    പുതുച്ചേരിയിൽ 18ന് ഇൻഡ്യ മുന്നണി ബന്ദ്

    പുതുച്ചേരിയിൽ 18ന് ഇൻഡ്യ മുന്നണി ബന്ദ്
    ചെ​ന്നൈ: വൈ​ദ്യു​തി നി​ര​ക്ക് വ​ർ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ച് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ്യ മു​ന്ന​ണി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 18ന് ​പു​തു​ച്ചേ​രി​യി​ൽ സ​മ്പൂ​ർ​ണ ബ​ന്ദി​ന് ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം.

    വൈ​ദ്യു​തി നി​ര​ക്കു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി എ​ൻ. രം​ഗ​സാ​മി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​എ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നെ​തി​രെ ജ​ന​രോ​ഷ​മു​യ​ർ​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ്യ മു​ന്ന​ണി ബ​ന്ദി​ന് ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    TAGS:bandh
    News Summary - INDIA strike at Puducherry on 18th September
