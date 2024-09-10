പുതുച്ചേരിയിൽ 18ന് ഇൻഡ്യ മുന്നണി ബന്ദ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 10 Sep 2024 4:48 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 Sep 2024 4:48 PM GMT
പുതുച്ചേരിയിൽ 18ന് ഇൻഡ്യ മുന്നണി ബന്ദ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - INDIA strike at Puducherry on 18th September
ചെന്നൈ: വൈദ്യുതി നിരക്ക് വർധനയിൽ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ച് ഇൻഡ്യ മുന്നണിയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ സെപ്റ്റംബർ 18ന് പുതുച്ചേരിയിൽ സമ്പൂർണ ബന്ദിന് ആഹ്വാനം.
വൈദ്യുതി നിരക്കുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി എൻ. രംഗസാമിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള എൻ.ഡി.എ സർക്കാറിനെതിരെ ജനരോഷമുയർന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് ഇൻഡ്യ മുന്നണി ബന്ദിന് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story