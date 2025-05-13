Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightപദവിക്ക് നിരക്കാത്ത...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 11:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 11:39 PM IST

    പദവിക്ക് നിരക്കാത്ത പ്രവർത്തനം: പാക് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനെ ഇന്ത്യ പുറത്താക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    India Pakistan flags
    cancel

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഡൽഹി പാക് ഹൈകമീഷനിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനെ ഇന്ത്യ പുറത്താക്കി. ഔദ്യോഗിക പദവിക്ക് നിരക്കാത്ത പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളിൽ ഏർപ്പെട്ടതിനാണ് നടപടി.

    24 മണിക്കൂറിനകം രാജ്യം വിടാൻ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം നിർദേശം നൽകി. ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന്റെ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള കടുത്ത അതൃപ്തി പാകിസ്താനെ ഇന്ത്യ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:PakistanIndia
    News Summary - India expels Pakistani official
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X