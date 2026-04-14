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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഅഫ്‌ഗാനിസ്താന്...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2026 11:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2026 11:30 PM IST

    അഫ്‌ഗാനിസ്താന് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ 13 ടൺ ബി.സി.ജി വാക്‌സിൻ

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    അഫ്‌ഗാനിസ്താന് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ 13 ടൺ ബി.സി.ജി വാക്‌സിൻ
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    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ക്ഷ​യ​രോ​ഗ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​ത്തി​നാ​യി 13 ട​ൺ ബി.​സി.​ജി വാ​ക്‌​സി​നും അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധ സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ളും അ​ഫ്‌​ഗാ​നി​സ്താ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക​യ​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ. നി​ല​വി​ലെ ക്ഷ​യ​രോ​ഗ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും വി​പു​ല​മാ​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​ണ് അ​ഫ്‍ഗാ​നി​സ്താ​നി​ലെ പൊ​തു​ജ​നാ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന് സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് വി​ദേ​ശ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ വ​ക്താ​വ് ര​ൺ​ധീ​ർ ജ​യ്‌​സ്വാ​ൾ സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​മാ​യ എ​ക്‌​സി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ളും വാ​ക്‌​സി​നും മ​റ്റും ഇ​ന്ത്യ പ​തി​വാ​യി അ​ഫ്‍ഗാ​നി​സ്താ​ന് ന​ൽ​കി​വ​രു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

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