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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 April 2026 11:30 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 April 2026 11:30 PM IST
അഫ്ഗാനിസ്താന് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ 13 ടൺ ബി.സി.ജി വാക്സിൻtext_fields
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ന്യൂഡൽഹി: കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളുടെ ക്ഷയരോഗ പ്രതിരോധത്തിനായി 13 ടൺ ബി.സി.ജി വാക്സിനും അനുബന്ധ സാമഗ്രികളും അഫ്ഗാനിസ്താനിലേക്കയച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ. നിലവിലെ ക്ഷയരോഗ പ്രതിരോധ നടപടികൾ ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്താനും വിപുലമാക്കാനുമാണ് അഫ്ഗാനിസ്താനിലെ പൊതുജനാരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന് സഹായം കൈമാറിയതെന്ന് വിദേശ മന്ത്രാലയ വക്താവ് രൺധീർ ജയ്സ്വാൾ സമൂഹമാധ്യമമായ എക്സിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചു. മെഡിക്കൽ സാമഗ്രികളും വാക്സിനും മറ്റും ഇന്ത്യ പതിവായി അഫ്ഗാനിസ്താന് നൽകിവരുന്നുണ്ട്.
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