Madhyamam
    India
    13 Dec 2024 3:22 PM GMT
    13 Dec 2024 3:22 PM GMT

    കള്ളനെ പിടികൂടിയ നാട്ടുകാർ ഞെട്ടി; കണ്ടെത്തിയത് നൂറുകണക്കിന് ഷൂസുകളുടെ ശേഖരം

    കള്ളനെ പിടികൂടിയ നാട്ടുകാർ ഞെട്ടി; കണ്ടെത്തിയത് നൂറുകണക്കിന് ഷൂസുകളുടെ ശേഖരം
    ഹൈദരാബാദ്: വീടുകളിൽനിന്നും ഗ്രാമത്തിലെ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽനിന്നുമെല്ലാം ഷൂസുകൾ മോഷണം പോകുന്നത് പതിവായതോടെയാണ് നാട്ടുകാർ സംഘടിച്ചത്. ഒടുവിൽ നാട്ടുകാരുടെ വലയിൽ കള്ളൻ കുടുങ്ങുകയും ചെയ്തു. തുടർന്ന് കള്ളന്‍റെ വീട്ടിലെത്തിയ നാട്ടുകാർ ഞെട്ടിപ്പോയി. മോഷ്ടിച്ച നൂറുകണക്കിന് ഷൂസുകളാണ് വീട്ടിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്നത്.

    ഹൈദരാബാദിലെ ഉപ്പിലാണ് ഈ സംഭവം. കള്ളന്‍റെ വീട്ടിൽനിന്നും വിവിധ വലിപ്പത്തിലും തരത്തിലുമുള്ള നൂറുകണക്കിന് ഷൂസുകൾ കണ്ടെടുക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യവും പുറത്തുവന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ശങ്കർ എന്ന യുവാവാണ് നാട്ടുകാരുടെ പിടിയിലായത്. ഇയാളെ നാട്ടുകാർ പിന്നീട് പൊലീസിന് കൈമാറി.

    shoe theft stolen shoes
