കള്ളനെ പിടികൂടിയ നാട്ടുകാർ ഞെട്ടി; കണ്ടെത്തിയത് നൂറുകണക്കിന് ഷൂസുകളുടെ ശേഖരം

കള്ളനെ പിടികൂടിയ നാട്ടുകാർ ഞെട്ടി; കണ്ടെത്തിയത് നൂറുകണക്കിന് ഷൂസുകളുടെ ശേഖരംtext_fields
ഹൈദരാബാദ്: വീടുകളിൽനിന്നും ഗ്രാമത്തിലെ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽനിന്നുമെല്ലാം ഷൂസുകൾ മോഷണം പോകുന്നത് പതിവായതോടെയാണ് നാട്ടുകാർ സംഘടിച്ചത്. ഒടുവിൽ നാട്ടുകാരുടെ വലയിൽ കള്ളൻ കുടുങ്ങുകയും ചെയ്തു. തുടർന്ന് കള്ളന്റെ വീട്ടിലെത്തിയ നാട്ടുകാർ ഞെട്ടിപ്പോയി. മോഷ്ടിച്ച നൂറുകണക്കിന് ഷൂസുകളാണ് വീട്ടിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്നത്.
ഹൈദരാബാദിലെ ഉപ്പിലാണ് ഈ സംഭവം. കള്ളന്റെ വീട്ടിൽനിന്നും വിവിധ വലിപ്പത്തിലും തരത്തിലുമുള്ള നൂറുകണക്കിന് ഷൂസുകൾ കണ്ടെടുക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യവും പുറത്തുവന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്.
In a bizzare incident, scores of pairs of shoes were recovered from the house of a suspected thief at Uppal.— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 12, 2024
The residents of a colony at Uppal were apprehensive after finding that footwear from their houses and temples were regularly missing. pic.twitter.com/sq5thUmV9p
ശങ്കർ എന്ന യുവാവാണ് നാട്ടുകാരുടെ പിടിയിലായത്. ഇയാളെ നാട്ടുകാർ പിന്നീട് പൊലീസിന് കൈമാറി.
