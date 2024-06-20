Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 10:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 10:55 AM GMT

    കുടകിലെ ഗോണികുപ്പയിൽ കെട്ടിടം തകർന്നു; നിരവധി പേർ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നു, രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം തുടങ്ങി

    building collapses, Gonikoppa
    വിരാജ്പേട്ട്: കുടകിലെ ഗോണികുപ്പയിൽ കെട്ടിടം തകർന്നു വീണു. ഗോണി കുപ്പ-മൈസൂരു റോഡിൽ അമ്പൂർ ബിരിയാണി സെന്‍റർ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന കെട്ടിടമാണ് തകർന്നു വീണത്.

    തകർന്ന കെട്ടിടത്തിനുള്ളിൽ എട്ടു പേർ കുടുങ്ങി കിടക്കുന്നതായാണ് പ്രാഥമിക വിവരം. ഇവർ ഹോട്ടൽ ജീവനക്കാരാണ്. അഗ്നിശമനസേനയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം തുടരുകയാണ്.


    TAGS:building collapsesBreaking NewsGonikoppa
