‘അമിത് ഷാക്കെതിരെ പറയാൻ അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്ക് ധൈര്യമുണ്ടോ’; ഹിമന്തിനെ വീണ്ടും വെല്ലുവിളിച്ച് രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി

#WATCH | Assam: At the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Barpeta, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "...He (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) is the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country...Whatever is told to you by the media is exactly what Assam CM has conveyed to them...The control of… pic.twitter.com/6E4HLDsIQS