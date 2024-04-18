Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ആ​റ് വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി

    ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ആ​റ് വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലും സ​മീ​പ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ല് എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തേ​ണ്ട ഒ​രു വി​മാ​ന​വും റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള 814, തി​രി​ച്ചു​ള്ള 813, ദു​ബൈ-​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു 384, തി​രി​ച്ചു​ള്ള 383, വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രേ​ണ്ട 814 എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. തി​രു​ച്ചി​റ​പ്പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​മാ​നം റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യ​വ​യി​ൽ​പെ​ടും.

    TAGS:DubaiRainFlights
