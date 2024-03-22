Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightരാഹുലിനെതിരായ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2024 5:12 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2024 5:12 PM GMT

    രാഹുലിനെതിരായ അപകീർത്തി കേസിൽ വാദം ഏപ്രിൽ രണ്ടിന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    രാഹുലിനെതിരായ അപകീർത്തി കേസിൽ വാദം ഏപ്രിൽ രണ്ടിന്
    cancel

    ലഖ്നോ: രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിക്കെതിരായ അപകീർത്തിക്കേസിൽ ഏപ്രിൽ രണ്ടിന് വാദം കേൾക്കുമെന്ന് സുൽത്താൻപൂരിലെ പ്രത്യേക കോടതി അറിയിച്ചു. അഭിഭാഷകരുടെ സമരം കാരണമാണ് കേസ് മാറ്റിയത്.

    ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാക്കെതിരായ പരാമർശത്തിന്റെ പേരിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി നേതാവ് വിജയ് മിശ്ര 2018 ആഗസ്റ്റിലാണ് കേസ് നൽകിയത്.

    വാറന്റ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചതിനാൽ ഫെബ്രുവരി 20ന് ഭാരത് ജോഡോ ന്യായ് യാത്രക്കിടെ രാഹുൽ കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരായി ജാമ്യമെടുത്തിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:defamation caseRahul Gandhi
    News Summary - Hearing in defamation case against Rahul on April 2
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X