Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 7:34 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 7:34 PM IST

    അയോധ്യ രാമക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ മുഖ്യ പൂജാരി ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ

    അയോധ്യ രാമക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ മുഖ്യ പൂജാരി ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ
    ലക്നൗ: മസ്തിഷ്‌കാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ച അയോധ്യ രാമജന്മഭൂമി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ മുഖ്യ പൂജാരിയുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില ഗുരുതരമായി തുടരുന്നു.

    85 കാരനായ മഹന്ത് സത്യേന്ദ്ര ദാസിനെ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് സഞ്ജയ് ഗാന്ധി പോസ്റ്റ് ഗ്രാജുവേറ്റ് ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് ഓഫ് മെഡിക്കൽ സയൻസസിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    1992 ഡിസംബർ 6 ന് ബാബറി മസ്ജിദ് തകർക്കപ്പെടുമ്പോൾ താൽക്കാലിക രാമക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ പൂജാരിയായിരുന്നു ദാസ്. ഒമ്പത് മാസം മുമ്പാണ് രാമജന്മഭൂമി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ ചുമതല ഏറ്റെടുത്തത്.

