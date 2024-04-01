Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഗ്യാൻവാപി മസ്ജിദ്:...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 1 April 2024 2:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 April 2024 2:37 AM GMT

    ഗ്യാൻവാപി മസ്ജിദ്: ഹരജി സുപ്രീംകോടതി ഇന്ന് പരിഗണിക്കും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Supreme Court
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സുപ്രീംകോടതി

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ഗ്യാ​ൻ​വാ​പി മ​സ്ജി​ദി​​ന്റെ തെ​ക്കേ നി​ല​വ​റ​യി​ൽ പൂ​ജ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച കീ​ഴ്കോ​ട​തി വി​ധി ശ​രി​വെ​ച്ച അ​ല​ഹ​ബാ​ദ് ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി വി​ധി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച ഹ​ര​ജി സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കും. മ​സ്ജി​ദ് പ​രി​പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ൻ​ജു​മ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​തി​സാ​മി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഹ​ര​ജി​യാ​ണ് ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ഡി.​വൈ. ച​ന്ദ്ര​ചൂ​ഡ്, ജ​സ്റ്റി​സു​മാ​രാ​യ ജെ.​ബി. പ​ർ​ദി​വാ​ല, മ​നോ​ജ് മി​ശ്ര എ​ന്നി​വ​ര​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ബെ​ഞ്ചി​ന്റെ പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​ക്കെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:India NewsSupreme CourtGyanwapi Masjid
    News Summary - Gyanwapi Masjid-The Supreme Court will consider the petition on monday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X