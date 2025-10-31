Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    India
    India
    31 Oct 2025 11:16 PM IST
    31 Oct 2025 11:16 PM IST

    മൂന്നുവർഷം ജി.എസ്.ടി റിട്ടേൺ ഫയൽ ചെയ്യാത്തവർക്ക് നിയന്ത്രണം

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ജി.എസ്.ടി റിട്ടേണുകൾ സമർപ്പിക്കാൻ മൂന്നുവർഷത്തിൽ കൂടുതൽ കുടിശ്ശികയുള്ളവർക്ക് റിട്ടേൺ സമർപ്പിക്കുന്നതിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം. പ്രതിമാസ, ത്രൈമാസ, വാർഷിക റിട്ടേണുകൾ നിശ്ചിത തീയതി മുതൽ മൂന്ന് വർഷം കഴിഞ്ഞാൽ ഫയൽ ചെയ്യുന്നതിൽ വിലക്കാനാണ് നിർദേശം.

    നവംബർമുതൽ ജി.എസ്.ടി പോർട്ടലിൽ ഈ നിയന്ത്രണം നടപ്പിലാക്കും. റിട്ടേൺ ഫയൽ ചെയ്യുന്നതിന് സമയപരിധി നിശ്ചയിക്കുന്നതിനായി 2023ൽ നിയമം ഭേദഗതി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:GSTGST Return
