ജമ്മു മുതൽ പഞ്ചാബ് വരെ ട്രെയിൻ ലോക്കോ പൈലറ്റില്ലാതെ ഓടി; ഒഴിവായത് വൻ ദുരന്തം -VIDEO

Posted Ondate_range 25 Feb 2024 5:54 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 Feb 2024 6:14 AM GMT
ജമ്മു മുതൽ പഞ്ചാബ് വരെ ട്രെയിൻ ലോക്കോ പൈലറ്റില്ലാതെ ഓടി; ഒഴിവായത് വൻ ദുരന്തം -VIDEOtext_fields
News Summary - Goods Train Runs Without Loco Pilot From Kathua Towards Pathankot, Stopped Near Punjab's Mukerian
ഛണ്ഡിഗഢ്: ജമ്മുകശ്മീരിലെ കത്വ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ നിർത്തിയിട്ട ട്രെയിൻ ലോക്കോ പൈലറ്റില്ലാതെ ഓടി. മണിക്കൂറിൽ 100 കിലോ മീറ്റർ വരെ വേഗതയിൽ ലോക്കോ പൈലറ്റില്ലാതെ ട്രെയിൻ സഞ്ചരിച്ചുവെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. ചരക്ക് തീവണ്ടിയാണ് ഇത്തരത്തിൽ ലോക്കോ പൈലറ്റില്ലാതെ സഞ്ചരിച്ചത്. റെയിൽവേ അധികൃതരുടെ ശ്രമഫലമായി പഞ്ചാബിലെ മുകേരിയനിൽ വെച്ച് ട്രെയിൻ നിർത്താൻ സാധിച്ചു.
ട്രെയിൻ ലോക്കോ പെലറ്റില്ലാതെ സഞ്ചരിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ വിഡിയോ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ വ്യാപകമായി പ്രചരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. അതേസമയം ട്രെയിനിന്റെ യാത്രയെ സംബന്ധിക്കുന്ന കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ റെയിൽവേ ഇതുവരെ പുറത്തുവിട്ടിട്ടില്ല.
