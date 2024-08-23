Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightOpen Forumchevron_rightവി​ദ്വേ​ഷ അ​ജ​ണ്ട​ക്ക്...
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Aug 2024 1:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Aug 2024 2:50 AM GMT

    വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ അ​ജ​ണ്ട​ക്ക് വേ​ൽ കൊ​​ണ്ട് പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ അ​ജ​ണ്ട​ക്ക് വേ​ൽ കൊ​​ണ്ട് പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധം
    cancel

    സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ മു​രു​ക ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ഫ​ണ്ട് വ​ക​യി​രു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ വി​കാ​രം ആ​ളി​ക്ക​ത്തി​ച്ചും വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യും ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ വേ​രു​പി​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്ക് ചെ​ക്ക് വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ഗോ​ള മു​രു​ക സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​വു​മാ​യി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ ഡി.​എം.​കെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ. ഈ ​മാ​സം 24, 25 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ മു​രു​ക​ന്റെ ആ​റു​പ​ടൈ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നാ​യ പ​ള​നി​യി​ലാ​ണ് സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ന​ട​ക്കു​ക.സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ർ​ത്താ​വാ​യ...

    സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ മു​രു​ക ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ഫ​ണ്ട് വ​ക​യി​രു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്

    ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ വി​കാ​രം ആ​ളി​ക്ക​ത്തി​ച്ചും വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യും ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ വേ​രു​പി​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്ക് ചെ​ക്ക് വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ഗോ​ള മു​രു​ക സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​വു​മാ​യി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ ഡി.​എം.​കെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ. ഈ ​മാ​സം 24, 25 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ മു​രു​ക​ന്റെ ആ​റു​പ​ടൈ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നാ​യ പ​ള​നി​യി​ലാ​ണ് സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ന​ട​ക്കു​ക.

    സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ർ​ത്താ​വാ​യ പെ​രി​യാ​ർ രാ​മ​സാ​മി​യു​ടെ​യും മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി.​എ​ൻ. അ​ണ്ണാ​ദു​രൈ​യു​ടെ​യും യു​ക്തി​ചി​ന്ത​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​ടി​യു​റ​ച്ചു​വ​ള​ർ​ന്ന ദ്രാ​വി​ഡ മു​ന്നേ​റ്റ ക​ഴ​കം ത​മി​ഴ് ദൈ​വ​മാ​യി ക​രു​ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന മു​രു​ക​നെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ണി​ക്കു​ക വ​ഴി ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​രാ​മ​നെ ചെ​റു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നൊ​പ്പം ത​മി​ഴ് സ്വ​ത്വ​ബോ​ധം ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​മാ​ക്കാ​നും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ടു​ന്നു. തി​ന്മ​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യി യു​ദ്ധം​ചെ​യ്ത് വി​ജ​യം കൊ​യ്ത ത​മി​ഴ​രു​ടെ ദേ​വ​നാ​യ വെ​ട്രി​വേ​ൽ മു​രു​ക​ന്റെ ലോ​ക​മൊ​ട്ടു​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള ഭ​ക്ത​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും മ​ഹാ​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക്ഷ​ണ​മു​ണ്ട്.

    കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ബി.​ജെ.​പി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ അ​യോ​ധ്യ രാ​മ​ക്ഷേ​ത്ര പ്രാ​ണ​പ്ര​തി​ഷ്ഠാ ച​ട​ങ്ങ് മാ​മാ​ങ്ക​മാ​യി കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ടി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ മു​ത​ൽ ത​മി​ഴ് ത​നി​മ ഉ​ദ്ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ഗോ​ള മു​രു​ക​ൻ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ഡി.​എം.​കെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഹി​ന്ദു​മ​ത, ചാ​രി​റ്റ​ബി​ൾ എ​ൻ​ഡോ​വ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ മേ​ൽ​നോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വി​ദേ​ശ​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള 39 പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​രു​ടേ​തു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ 1,300 പ്ര​ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കും. നാ​ല് മു​ൻ ജ​ഡ്ജി​മാ​ർ, 15 മ​ത​നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ, 30 ആ​ത്മീ​യ ഗു​രു​ക്ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തും. സം​ഗീ​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി, പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ, സെ​മി​നാ​റു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​മു​ണ്ട്. ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ നാ​നാ​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​യി എ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഭ​ക്ത​രെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നും സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം സു​ഗ​മ​മാ​ക്കാ​നും ദേ​വ​സ്വം വ​കു​പ്പ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും മ​ത​മേ​ല​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ന്മാ​രും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക സ​മി​തി​യും രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ക​ന​ത്ത സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​വ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ക്ഷേ​ത്ര ന​ഗ​ര​മാ​യ പ​ള​നി. ഭ​ക്ത​രു​ടെ​യും വി​ശി​ഷ്ടാ​തി​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തും. നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ ട​വ​റു​ക​ൾ സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഡ്രോ​ണു​ക​ൾ പ​റ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത് നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചു. ഹെ​ൽ​പ് സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ളും ക​ൺ​ട്രോ​ൾ റൂ​മു​ക​ളും മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും തു​റ​ന്നു. പ​ള​നി​മ​ല​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളൊ​രു​ക്കാ​നും സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഗു​ണ​മേ​ന്മ ഉ​റ​പ്പു​വ​രു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നും നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. തെ​ന്നി​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​ള​നി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് ദേ​വ​സ്വം മ​ന്ത്രി പി.​കെ. ശേ​ഖ​ർ​ബാ​ബു​വി​ന്റെ മേ​ൽ​നോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ലോ​ക​മെ​മ്പാ​ടു​മു​ള്ള മു​രു​ക ഭ​ക്ത​ർ​ക്ക് അ​ഭി​മാ​നി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് ഹി​ന്ദു ചാ​രി​റ്റ​ബി​ൾ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ നാ​ഴി​ക​ക്ക​ല്ലാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ശേ​ഖ​ർ​ബാ​ബു അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ മു​രു​ക ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ഫ​ണ്ട് വ​ക​യി​രു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. തി​രു​ച്ചെ​ന്തൂ​ർ മു​രു​ക​ൻ കോ​വി​ലി​നു​മാ​ത്രം ഈ ​വ​ക​യി​ൽ 300 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി എം.​കെ. സ്റ്റാ​ലി​ന്റെ മ​ക​നും കാ​യി​ക മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ ഉ​ദ​യ്നി​ധി സ്റ്റാ​ലി​ന്റെ സ​നാ​ത​ന ധ​ർ​മം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​വാ​ദ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധി​ക്കാ​നും നി​ല​പാ​ട് മ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​മു​ള്ള ഡി.​എം.​കെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ ശ്ര​മ​മാ​യാ​ണ് സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തെ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ർ കാ​ണു​ന്ന​ത്.

    കേ​ന്ദ്ര ഫി​ഷ​റീ​സ് സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി എ​ൽ. മു​രു​ക​ൻ ബി.​ജെ.​പി ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നാ​യി​രി​ക്കെ ത​മി​ഴ് ദൈ​വ​മാ​യ മു​രു​ക​നെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ണി​ച്ച് ‘വേ​ൽ​യാ​ത്ര’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. പെ​രി​യാ​റി​ന്റെ ക​ടു​ത്ത അ​നു​യാ​യി​യാ​യ ‘നാം ​ത​മി​ഴ​ർ ക​ക്ഷി’ നേ​താ​വ് സീ​മാ​ൻ ക​ടു​ത്ത മു​രു​ക ഭ​ക്ത​നാ​യി മാ​റു​ക​യും ത​മി​ഴ് ജ​ന​ത​യു​ടെ പൂ​ർ​വി​ക​നാ​ണ് മു​രു​ക​നെ​ന്നും അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് രം​ഗ​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ​തും ഏ​റെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. 

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:MK StalinDMK government
    News Summary - Global conference of global murugan
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick