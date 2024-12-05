Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Dec 2024 2:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Dec 2024 2:06 AM GMT

    പോ​ക്സോ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യ പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    പോ​ക്സോ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യ പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പോ​ക്സോ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​ത്താം ക്ലാ​സു​കാ​രി​യെ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര ന​ല​ത്വാ​ഡി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    സം​ഗ​മേ​ഷ്, ചി​ദാ​ന​ന്ദ ക​ട്ടി​മ​ണി, മൗ​നേ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. പ​രാ​തി​ക്ക് പി​ന്നാ​ലെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും സം​ഭ​വം നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ര​റി​ഞ്ഞ​തി​ൽ മ​ക​ൾ എ​റെ ദുഃ​ഖി​ത​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നും പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി.

