    India
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 1:40 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 1:40 PM GMT

    ജോർജ് കുര്യൻ രാജ്യസഭയിലേക്ക് പത്രിക സമർപ്പിച്ചു

    ജോർജ് കുര്യൻ രാജ്യസഭയിലേക്ക് പത്രിക സമർപ്പിച്ചു
    ഭോപ്പാൽ: കേന്ദ്ര സഹമന്ത്രി ജോർജ് കുര്യൻ മധ്യപ്രദേശിൽനിന്ന് രാജ്യസഭയിലേക്ക് നാമനിർദേശപത്രിക സമർപ്പിച്ചു. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മോഹൻ യാദവ്, ഉപമുഖ്യമന്ത്രിമാരായ രാജന്ദ്ര ശുക്ല, ജഗദീഷ് ദേവ്ഡ, ബി.ജെ.പി സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്റ് വി.ഡി. ശർമ എന്നിവർക്കൊപ്പമെത്തിയാണ് നിയമസഭ സമുച്ചയത്തിൽ കുര്യൻ പത്രിക സമർപ്പിച്ചത്.

    ഗുണ ലോക്സഭ മണ്ഡലത്തിൽനിന്ന് ജ്യോതിരാദിത്യ സിന്ധ്യ ജയിച്ചതിനാൽ ഒഴിവുവന്ന സീറ്റിലേക്കാണ് കുര്യൻ പത്രിക നൽകിയത്. ബി.ജെ.പിക്ക് ജയിക്കാനുള്ള അംഗബലം നിയമസഭയിലുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Rajya sabha nominationGeorge Kurien
