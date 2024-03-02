Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 March 2024 3:52 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 March 2024 3:52 AM GMT
ഈ ഭരണത്തിൽ ഇതാദ്യം; സ്ഫോടനം മുമ്പും നടന്നിട്ടുണ്ട് -മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിtext_fields
News Summary - For the first time in this administration- Blasts have happened before - Chief Minister
ബംഗളൂരു: കഫേ സ്ഫോടനത്തിൽ രാഷ്ട്രീയം കലർത്തേണ്ടതില്ലെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സിദ്ധാരാമയ്യ പറഞ്ഞു. കർണാടകയിലെ പുതിയ കോൺഗ്രസ് ഭരണത്തിൽ ആദ്യ സംഭവമാണിത്. അത് ഗൗരവത്തോടെ കാണും. സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് മുമ്പും സ്ഫോടനങ്ങൾ നടന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്.
കഴിഞ്ഞ ബി.ജെ.പി ഭരണത്തിൻ മംഗളൂരുവിൽ സംഭവിച്ച കുക്കർ ബോംബ് സ്ഫോടനമായിരുന്നു ഒടുവിലത്തേത്. കാഷ് കൗണ്ടറിൽ പണമടച്ച് ആഹാരം വാങ്ങാൻ പോയ ആളാണ് രാമേശ്വരം കഫെയിൽ സ്ഫോടന ഉറവിടമായ ബാഗ് ഉപേക്ഷിച്ചതെന്നാണ് പൊലീസ് നൽകുന്ന വിവരെമന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.
