Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഈ ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 2 March 2024 3:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 March 2024 3:52 AM GMT

    ഈ ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​താ​ദ്യം; സ്ഫോ​ട​നം മു​മ്പും ന​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട് -മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    siddaramaiah
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ഫേ സ്ഫോ​ട​ന​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യം ക​ല​ർ​ത്തേ​ണ്ട​തി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധാ​രാ​മ​യ്യ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലെ പു​തി​യ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ദ്യ സം​ഭ​വ​മാ​ണി​ത്. അ​ത് ഗൗ​ര​വ​ത്തോ​ടെ കാ​ണും. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് മു​മ്പും സ്ഫോ​ട​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ബി.​ജെ.​പി ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൻ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച കു​ക്ക​ർ ബോം​ബ് സ്ഫോ​ട​ന​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഒ​ടു​വി​ല​ത്തേ​ത്. കാ​ഷ് കൗ​ണ്ട​റി​ൽ പ​ണ​മ​ട​ച്ച് ആ​ഹാ​രം വാ​ങ്ങാ​ൻ പോ​യ ആ​ളാ​ണ് രാ​മേ​ശ്വ​രം ക​ഫെ​യി​ൽ സ്ഫോ​ട​ന ഉ​റ​വി​ട​മാ​യ ബാ​ഗ് ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന വി​വ​ര​​​െ​മ​ന്ന് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:SiddaramaiahBengaluru NewsBengaluru Cafe Blast
    News Summary - For the first time in this administration- Blasts have happened before - Chief Minister
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X