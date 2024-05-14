Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഅഞ്ചു മാസം പ്രായമായ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 14 May 2024 11:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 May 2024 11:47 AM GMT

    അഞ്ചു മാസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞിനെ നായ കടിച്ചുകൊന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Infant
    cancel

    ഹൈദരാബാദ്: തെലങ്കാനയിൽ അഞ്ചു മാസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞിനെ നായ കടിച്ചുകൊന്നു. കുട്ടിയുടെ അമ്മ ജോലിക്ക് പോയ സമയത്തായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.

    ഒറ്റമുറി വീട്ടിലേക്ക് കയറിയ നയ താഴെ കിടക്കുകയായിരുന്ന കുഞ്ഞിനെ ആക്രമിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കുഞ്ഞ് തൽക്ഷണം മരിച്ചു. പ്രദേശത്തെ താമസക്കാരാണ് പതിവായി നായക്ക് ഭക്ഷണം നൽകിയിരുന്നത്. സംഭവത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ നായയെ പ്രദേശവാസികൾ ചേർന്ന് അടിച്ചുകൊന്നതായാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:dogfive month old
    News Summary - Five month old baby mauled to death by dog in Telangana
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X