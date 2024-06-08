Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jun 2024 2:41 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jun 2024 2:41 PM GMT

    ഡൽഹി ഷെഹീൻ ബാഗിലെ ഭക്ഷണശാലയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം

    delhi Shaheen Bagh fire
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഡൽഹിയിലെ ഷെഹീൻ ബാഗിലെ ഭക്ഷണശാലയിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം. വൈകിട്ട് 5.44ഓടെയാണ് തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്. ഭക്ഷണശാലക്ക് പുറത്തെ ഇലക്ട്രിക് വയറുകളിലേക്കും തീ പടർന്നു. എട്ടോളം അഗ്നിശമനസേന യൂനിറ്റുകൾ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി.


    TAGS:Shaheen BaghFire
    News Summary - Fire broke out in a restaurant in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area
