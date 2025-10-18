Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഡൽഹിയിൽ എം.പിമാർ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 1:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 1:59 PM IST

    ഡൽഹിയിൽ എം.പിമാർ താമസിക്കുന്ന ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ തീപിടിത്തം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഡൽഹിയിൽ എം.പിമാർ താമസിക്കുന്ന ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ തീപിടിത്തം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഡൽഹിയിൽ എം.പിമാർ താമസിക്കുന്ന ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ വൻതീപിടിത്തം. ബ്രഹ്മപുത്ര അപാർട്മെന്‍റിലാണ് തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്. ആളപായം ഇതുവരെ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല.

    രാജ്യസഭ എം.പിമാരാണ് ഈ ഫ്ലാറ്റിൽ താമസിക്കുന്നത്. ആദ്യ നില പൂർണമായും കത്തിനശിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

    ഫയർ യൂനിറ്റുകളുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ തീ അണക്കാൻ ശ്രമം തുടരുകയാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:flat fireNew Delhifire accident
    News Summary - Fire breaks out in flat where MPs live in Delhi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X