15കാരിയുമായി പ്രണയം; 17കാരനെ കുടുംബം മരത്തിൽ കെട്ടിയിട്ട് മർദിച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി

Posted Ondate_range 21 July 2024 7:45 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 July 2024 7:45 AM GMT
15കാരിയുമായി പ്രണയം; 17കാരനെ കുടുംബം മരത്തിൽ കെട്ടിയിട്ട് മർദിച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Fell in love with a 15-year-old; The family tied the 17-year-old to a tree and beat him to death
ലഖ്നോ: പെൺകുട്ടിയുമായുമുള്ള പ്രണയബന്ധം ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി 17കാരനെ മരത്തിൽ കെട്ടിയിട്ട് അടിച്ചുകൊന്ന് കുടുംബം. ശിവം എന്ന കുട്ടിയാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരമായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.
15കാരിയായ തന്റെ കാമുകിയെ കാണാൻ പോകുന്നതിനിടെ ശിവത്തിന്റെ കുടുംബം കുട്ടിയെ കാണുകയായിരുന്നു. പിന്നാലെ കുട്ടിയെ കുടുംബം മരത്തിൽ കെട്ടിയിട്ട് മർദിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. വിവരമറിഞ്ഞ പൊലീസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി കുട്ടിയെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു.
കുട്ടിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം പോസ്റ്റുമാർട്ടത്തിന് കൈമാറി.
